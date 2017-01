SUPPORT AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER

AUTISM.HELPFUL INFORMATION ABOUT AUTISM.

PEOPLE ONTHE AUTISM SPECTRUM MAY

NOT UBDERSTAND WHAT YOU SAY.

APPEAR DEAF

BE UNABLE TO SPEAK OR SPEAKS WITH DIFFICULTY

ENGAGE IN REPETITIVE BEHAVIOURS

ACT UPSET FOR NO APPARENT REASONS.

APPEAR INSENSITIVE TO PAIN

APPEAR ANXIOUS OR NERVOUS

DART AWAY FROM YOU UNEXPECTEDLY.

ENGAGE IN SELF -STIMULATING BEHAVIOURS.

(i.e.HAND FLAPPING OR ROCKING)

HELPFUL HINTS FOR INTERACTION.:

SPEAK SLOWLY AND USE SIMPLE LANGUAGE

USE CONCRETE TERMS

REPEAT SIMPLE QUESTIONS

ALLOW TIME FOR RESPONSES

GIVE LOTS OF PRAISE

DONOT ATTEMPT TO PHYSICALLY BLOCK

SELF_STIMULATING BEHAVIOURS

REMEMBER THAT EACH PERSON IS UNIQUE AND MAY ACT DIFFERENTLY THAN ANOTHER.