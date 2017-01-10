Emir Of Kano Calls For Mandatory Legislature For Girl-Child Education

The Emir of Kano, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II,has called for a legislation mandating girls in Nigeria remain in school until they turn 18. The emir who made the call at his investiture in Kano as the grand patron for women and children’s by the United Nation’s Population Fund,urge relevant authorities to create a law that would punish anybody that give birth to children and allowed them to suffer.

Alhaji Sanusi stressed the need for every parent to be responsible to their ward and ensure their education while advocating for punishment for parents that allow their children to be wayward.

While speaking on divorce,the emir said any man that wants to divorce his wife must put the necessary plan and care in place for the wife and children.

Emir Of Kano ,Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi,receving his award from professor Babatunde Osotimehin Source

“The man must move out for his wife,go and rent a place ,allow the wife and children to stay in the house,cater for their welfare,”he said.

Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund,Dr. Babatunde Osotimehin said poor literacy indicators fuel the high rates of maternal and child deaths, illness and survey highlights linkages between the level of education of the mother and her corresponding health behavior.

“To change this, we need to ensure that girls are able to stay in school and pursue their education, regardless of whether they live in rural or urban areas ,or if they are pregnant or not, married or single. This is essential for their well-being and a critical foundation for the health and prosperity of families, communities and nations.”

“When girls are able to define their lives and exercise their rights, they not only enjoy better health, but they are able to contribute to national development as economic actors and entrepreneurs.”he added.

On part the Minister of Women Affairs,Hajia Jummai Alhassan observed that Nigeria has an estimated 36,000 women dying in pregnancy and child birth annually with wide regional disparity and a majority of the deaths occurring in the Northern part of the country.

The minister said government was committed to responding to challenges to access health services for women, put in place budgetary allocations and ensuring timely release of funds capacity building for health and social workers.